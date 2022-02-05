Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.