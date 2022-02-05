Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOOD shares. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

FOOD stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 165,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,154. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85. The firm has a market cap of C$230.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of C$2.97 and a twelve month high of C$12.71.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

