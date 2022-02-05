GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.78. 6,125,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,404. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. GoPro has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Get GoPro alerts:

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $53,448.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 614,509 shares of company stock worth $6,098,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 238,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.