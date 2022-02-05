Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Short Interest Up 26.1% in January

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,800 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 427,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AJX opened at $12.56 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $290.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJX. JMP Securities increased their price target on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 105,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 55.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 7.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 406,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 26,490 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.