Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Green Brick Partners reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRBK shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRBK traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,017. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

