GreenPower Motor (GP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. On average, analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GP opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 5.83. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $33.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenPower Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on GreenPower Motor from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

