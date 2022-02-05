Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.80). Approximately 138,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 375,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.79).

The stock has a market cap of £582.33 million and a PE ratio of 7.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.38%.

In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider Cathy Pitt bought 894 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £1,189.02 ($1,598.57).

