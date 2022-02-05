Gries Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,888 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $249.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.36 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.70 and a 200-day moving average of $294.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.