Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Grin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $17.02 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,523.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.11 or 0.07292563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.00295151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.65 or 0.00779440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012133 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00071089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00399644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.53 or 0.00234877 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 96,132,060 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

