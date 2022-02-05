Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.33.

PAC stock opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $98.64 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

