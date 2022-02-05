Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.35

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.58. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 26,511 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

