Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

