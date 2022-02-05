Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,144,000 after purchasing an additional 82,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after purchasing an additional 220,051 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,267,000 after purchasing an additional 138,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,461,000 after purchasing an additional 152,846 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $146.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.85. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

