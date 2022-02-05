Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 36 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 5,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,442.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,338.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,337.67. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,051.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,769.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

