Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 5,873 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after buying an additional 149,735 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.3% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $24.08 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

