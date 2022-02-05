Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes $319,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,479,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,029,000 after purchasing an additional 545,418 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,414,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $89.32 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.