GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 128,408 Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.35% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNS. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

