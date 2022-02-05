GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 1,924 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Jack in the Box worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after purchasing an additional 329,110 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $91.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.04. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,613 shares of company stock valued at $225,373 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

