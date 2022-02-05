GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 451.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after buying an additional 1,631,032 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $155.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of -0.49. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 956,873 shares of company stock valued at $170,953,150. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.