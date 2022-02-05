GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.65 Million Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.3% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

