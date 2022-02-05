Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64-$1.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0-$7.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-$0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.