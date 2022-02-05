Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$79.00 at National Bankshares

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$75.50 to C$79.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HDI has been the subject of several other research reports. upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cormark decreased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$64.07.

TSE HDI opened at C$46.02 on Wednesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$27.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$568.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.1799999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.66%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

