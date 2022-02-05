Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harmonic in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 4,764.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 52,453 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Harmonic by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 14,929 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at $3,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.