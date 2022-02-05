HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

CNTX stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.26. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Martin A. Lehr acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $41,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

