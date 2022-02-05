Head-To-Head Comparison: Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) vs. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Lionheart Acquisition Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 17.77% 16.98% 9.47% Lionheart Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -0.40%

88.6% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Lionheart Acquisition Co. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.20 billion 5.80 $557.05 million $3.64 31.35 Lionheart Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$2.06 million N/A N/A

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lionheart Acquisition Co. II.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akamai Technologies and Lionheart Acquisition Co. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 1 6 8 0 2.47 Lionheart Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $132.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Lionheart Acquisition Co. II.

Risk & Volatility

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Lionheart Acquisition Co. II on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S. Kaplan, and Daniel M. Lewin on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Lionheart Acquisition Co. II

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

