Head-To-Head Comparison: Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of AutoWeb shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of AutoWeb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sportradar Group and AutoWeb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 AutoWeb 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.51%. AutoWeb has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than AutoWeb.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sportradar Group and AutoWeb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $462.55 million 7.63 $17.41 million N/A N/A AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.49 -$6.82 million ($0.30) -9.33

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than AutoWeb.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and AutoWeb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A AutoWeb -5.61% -24.20% -9.81%

Summary

Sportradar Group beats AutoWeb on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

