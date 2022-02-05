Head to Head Contrast: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

This table compares Kosmos Energy and PDC Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $896.20 million 2.38 -$411.59 million ($0.41) -11.54 PDC Energy $1.34 billion 4.47 -$724.32 million $0.41 149.85

Kosmos Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDC Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -14.95% -38.98% -3.39% PDC Energy 3.33% 25.49% 12.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kosmos Energy and PDC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 PDC Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $4.86, indicating a potential upside of 2.71%. PDC Energy has a consensus target price of $67.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. Given PDC Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Kosmos Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Kosmos Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.