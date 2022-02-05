Head to Head Contrast: Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) vs. Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) and Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Novation Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A Novation Companies $51.35 million 0.10 -$9.17 million ($0.04) -1.12

Novation Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Novation Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.34%. Given Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.2% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Novation Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A Novation Companies -11.03% N/A -47.75%

Summary

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II beats Novation Companies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Novation Companies

Novation Cos., Inc. through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

