Head to Head Survey: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

54.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 635.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out 375.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $21.08, indicating a potential upside of 9.80%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.40%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $19.25 million 11.27 $990,000.00 $0.17 112.94 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $17.35 million 7.65 $20.11 million $0.32 32.06

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 7.10% 1.00% 0.56% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 15.17% 10.23% 1.24%

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

