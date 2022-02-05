Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.28. 108,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,853. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,793,000 after buying an additional 395,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,742,000 after buying an additional 51,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,244,000 after buying an additional 41,426 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,275,000 after buying an additional 99,548 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,057,000 after buying an additional 130,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

