Hellenic Coin (HNC) Tops One Day Volume of $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.01 or 0.00294163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011599 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000634 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.