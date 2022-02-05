Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Stake Lifted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) by 146.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $34,531,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 5,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,576 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $11,256,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $9,161,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 600,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 471,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCIC stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

