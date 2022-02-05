Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,800 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 448,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HERTF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Heritage Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.
Heritage Cannabis Company Profile
