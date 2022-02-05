Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,800 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 448,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HERTF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Heritage Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

Heritage Cannabis Company Profile

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

