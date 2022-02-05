Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $204.87 and last traded at $203.01, with a volume of 8257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.54.

The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.54.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 17,356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after buying an additional 760,380 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,513,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $99,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.64 and its 200-day moving average is $182.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

