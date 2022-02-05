Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey updated its FY22 guidance to $7.84-$7.98 EPS.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.35. Hershey has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $206.16.

Get Hershey alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.54.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.