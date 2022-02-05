Hertz Network Market Capitalization Achieves $503,953.20 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $503,953.20 and $71,187.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00052162 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.88 or 0.07267357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,591.87 or 0.99826778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.