Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,709 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $960.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.517 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.91%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.