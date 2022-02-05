HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $405.43

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 405.43 ($5.45) and traded as high as GBX 439.33 ($5.91). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 424.50 ($5.71), with a volume of 940,602 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 419.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 405.43.

About HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

