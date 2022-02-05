Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE HFRO opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

