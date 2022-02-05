HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 239,876 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 239,876 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $33,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

NYSE CP opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.34. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

