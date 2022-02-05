HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 34,456 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,456 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $33,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $75.85 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.03.

