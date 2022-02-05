Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 5.7%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 12,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,357,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

The company has a market cap of $905.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum bought 81,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,946,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,131,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

