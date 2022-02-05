Holderness Investments Co. Has $400,000 Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Cowen raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $309.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $203.88 and a one year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

