Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 325 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

VTV opened at $146.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.45 and a 200-day moving average of $142.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

