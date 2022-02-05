Holderness Investments Co. Sells 411 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Holderness Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average is $78.67. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $83.73.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.