Holderness Investments Co. Sells 425 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Holderness Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $54.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

