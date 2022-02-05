Holderness Investments Co. Takes $204,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,982,000 after acquiring an additional 72,472 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $976,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock worth $27,034,487 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $144.10 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $451.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.93 and its 200 day moving average is $255.95.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

