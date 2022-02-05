Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Hologic also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.90-5.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.55.

HOLX stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

