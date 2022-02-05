Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Raymond James

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.55.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Hologic by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 4.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hologic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

