Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Lowered to $212.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $212.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HON. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $188.03 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.93 and its 200-day moving average is $217.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after acquiring an additional 350,521 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,189,643,000 after acquiring an additional 387,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

